Homicide victim's identity revealed by Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the victim from Monday's apparent homicide as 48-year-old Marc John Dejong.
The victim's body was found Monday morning at his home on Black Road in Big Oak Flat, a town on Highway 120 just west of Groveland.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking for Elton Redick, who is known to use several names including Chris Reed on Facebook and social media, the Sheriff's Office said. Redick was is now considered a suspect in the homicide.
Redick was described as 6-foot-2, 180 to 190 pounds, with graying hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black and gray camouflage shorts and black flip flops. He has a tribal-style tattoo around his forearm and a number tattoo on his inner calf.
People who see Reed or know his location can call the Sheriff's Office at 209-533-5815. They should not confront him.
