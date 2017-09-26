Traffic-stop arrests have deputies seeking victims of identity theft

Tuolumne County sheriff's deputies are trying to contact identity theft victims after the arrests of two Ceres woman in Sonora. A search of the vehicle the women were in turned up several access cards, driver's licenses and payroll checks that did not belong to them, the Sheriff's Department reported.
Early Saturday, a deputy pulled over the Toyota Echo on Mono Way in Sonora because its tags were expired.
Norma Campos, 44, was found to be driving with a suspended license, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Department, and a records check showed a warrant for her arrest.
Passenger Letricia Solorio, 44, initially gave deputies a false name, the post said. She later was positively identified through fingerprint analysis.
In addition to the stolen cards, licenses and checks, deputies also found two baggies of methamphetamine in the Toyota, the Sheriff's Department said.
Campos and Solorio were arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail, where a search turned up an additional bag of meth on Solorio's person.
She faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, bringing a controlled substance into the jail, receiving stolen property, false personation and giving false ID to a peace officer.
Campos faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and driving with a suspended driver's license. The warrant was for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
We'll have more information as it's available.
