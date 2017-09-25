Homicide suspected in man’s death in southern Tuolumne County

The victim of a suspected homicide was found Monday morning at a home in Big Oak Flat, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The deceased man was not identified. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “person of interest who may have information” about the case, a news release. That person is named Christopher Reed but uses Elton as an alias, the release said.
The victim was found on Black Road in Big Oak Flat, a tiny town on Highway 120 just west of Groveland.
Reed was described as 6-foot-2, 180 to 190 pounds, with graying hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black and gray camouflage shorts and black flip flops. He has a tribal-style tattoo around his forearm and a number tattoo on his inner calf.
People who see Reed or know his location can call the Sheriff's Office at 209-533-5815. They should not confront him.
