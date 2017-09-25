A man named Christopher Reed, alias Elton, is being sought as a "person of interest" in the suspected homicide of a man in Big Oak Flat, CA, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.
Crime

Homicide suspected in man’s death in southern Tuolumne County

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

September 25, 2017 4:34 PM

The victim of a suspected homicide was found Monday morning at a home in Big Oak Flat, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The deceased man was not identified. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “person of interest who may have information” about the case, a news release. That person is named Christopher Reed but uses Elton as an alias, the release said.

The victim was found on Black Road in Big Oak Flat, a tiny town on Highway 120 just west of Groveland.

Reed was described as 6-foot-2, 180 to 190 pounds, with graying hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black and gray camouflage shorts and black flip flops. He has a tribal-style tattoo around his forearm and a number tattoo on his inner calf.

People who see Reed or know his location can call the Sheriff's Office at 209-533-5815. They should not confront him.

John Holland: 209-578-2385

