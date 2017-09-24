Modesto police looking for violations this week to reduce motorcycle deaths, injuries

The Modesto Police Department this week will conduct an enforcement operation as part of an effort to reduce deaths and injuries in motorcycle crashes.
Additional police officers on Monday and Saturday will be patrolling areas frequented by motorcyclists and where motorcycle crashes occur.
The officers will be looking for violations made by vehicle drivers and motorcyclists that can lead to crashes, according to a police news release. The enforcement operation is funded by a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety.
Motorcycle deaths in California jumped by more than 28 percent from a decade low of 352 in 2010, police said. In 2013, 453 motorcyclists died throughout the state.
On Saturday evening, a 59-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle head-on with a small sport utility vehicle on a rural road just north of Modesto. The California Highway Patrol reported the motorcyclist was driving too fast.
Three people have died this year in Modesto as a result of a motorcycle-involved crash, including a 33-year-old Modesto man who died earlier this month after his motorcycle collided with a pickup in north Modesto.
Police officials say state data has revealed that the primary causes of motorcycle-involved crashes include speeding, unsafe turning and drivers and motorcyclists under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Here are some safety tips for motorcyclists, who should see and be seen:
▪ Use your lane position to increase visibility; change lanes only when there is ample room.
▪ Match your speed to surrounding traffic.
▪ Always wear a helmet and brightly colored, protective clothing.
▪ Ride with lights on during daylight hours.
Here are some safety tips for vehicle drivers, who should share the road:
▪ Look twice for motorcyclists, especially when entering the road, turning or changing lanes.
▪ Motorcyclists are allowed in carpool lanes unless prohibited by signage.
Information and training locations for the California Motorcyclist Safety Program are available at www.californiamotorcyclist.com.
