Four detained after series of armed robberies in Modesto, Riverbank

More Videos 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank Pause 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:13 California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 0:47 Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 8:46 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 2:29 Central Catholic-Manteca: Postgame interviews 1:58 Central Catholic-Manteca: Sights and Sounds 2:34 Officers getting ready to race 2:29 Central Catholic-Manteca: Game highlights Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank Four people have been detained following a series of robberies in Modesto and Riverbank Saturday morning. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) Four people have been detained following a series of robberies in Modesto and Riverbank Saturday morning. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) etracy@modbee.com

Four people have been detained following a series of robberies in Modesto and Riverbank Saturday morning. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) etracy@modbee.com