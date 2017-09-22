Truck plows into market, but it was no accident

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is looking for a pickup truck that was rammed through the front of the Waterford Market in the course of a burglary Friday morning.
Deputies responded to an alarm call about 5 a.m. at the market, 12828 Yosemite Blvd. at E Street, said Sgt. Donnie Schwandt. They found the front doors of the store demolished, but the vehicle and burglar or burglars had done.
Surveillance video footage showed the truck had "buried itself into the front doors," Schwandt said, but the driver was able to back out.
No description of the truck or occupants was immediately available Friday morning, but the truck should have significant front-end damage, Schwandt said.
Anyone with information on the burglary is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
