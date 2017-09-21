Ripon police arrest Stockton pair, find stolen items from Modesto vehicle burglaries

Officers have arrested two people from Stockton after the suspects were reportedly found with stolen property from vehicle burglaries in Modesto and Santa Rosa.
Robert Lenton Ruiz, 45, and Elisa Marie Cabonios, 39, were taken into custody Wednesday morning during a traffic stop near the Ripon Motel on Parrallel Avenue, just south of Main Street and east of Highway 99 in Ripon.
Officers pulled over a 2003 Buick LaSabre that had an expired and suspended vehicle registration. Ripon police said Ruiz was driving the Buick, and Cabonios was a passenger in the car.
The officers soon discovered Stockton police had issued arrest warrants for Ruiz and Cabonios. Ruiz was wanted on a misdemeanor vandalism warrant, and Cabonios was wanted on a petty theft warrant. Ruiz also was on probation.
Ripon police said the officers found methamphetamine, a replica gun and the stolen property inside the car. Ripon police detectives linked some of the stolen property to the vehicle burglaries in Modesto and Santa Rosa.
Ruiz and Cabonios were each arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property, possessing burglary tools, drug possession and destroying or concealing evidence. Ruiz faces additional charges of driving with a suspended license and violating a court order.
Police officials ask anyone with additional information about these suspects to call Detective Richard Francis at (209) 599-2102.
Comments