Most Wanted: Raymond Salban, Burglary

NAME: Raymond Salban
CHARGE: Burglary
DESCRIPTION: 26 years old, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Salban is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of second-degree burglary in connection with a purse snatching.
NOTES: Police said Salban grabbed a woman’s purse while inside the T.J. Maxx department store near Sisk Road in north Modesto.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Salban’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
