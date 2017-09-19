Raymond Salban
Crime

Most Wanted: Raymond Salban, Burglary

September 19, 2017 10:19 AM

NAME: Raymond Salban

CHARGE: Burglary

DESCRIPTION: 26 years old, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Salban is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of second-degree burglary in connection with a purse snatching.

NOTES: Police said Salban grabbed a woman’s purse while inside the T.J. Maxx department store near Sisk Road in north Modesto.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Salban’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

