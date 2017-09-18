Oakdale man found dead in parked car near Empire. Detectives believe he was killed.

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department detectives on Monday were investigating the suspicious death of a 64-year-old Oakdale man who was found inside a parked car along a rural road near The Fruit Yard.
Sheriff's deputies responded Sunday to reports of a man found dead in a vehicle on Geer Road, just south of Yosemite Boulevard. The call came in at around 11 a.m.
The deputies arrived and found David Brichetto in a white four-door sedan parked next to a canal, said sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran.
Detectives, who were called to investigate the suspicious death, learned Brichetto had injuries that indicated he was the victim of a homicide. Bejaran said the detectives on Monday declined to release any further details about Brichetto's injuries.
He also said detectives did not want to discuss how long it appeared that Brichetto was dead in the vehicle before he was spotted.
Detectives were trying to find witnesses who can help them in their investigation. "Right now, they're just trying to get people to come forward," Bejaran said Monday afternoon.
Some people on social media have commented about the investigation, saying Brichetto was a man who frequently parked his vehicle along the road in that area. Some said he worked as a handyman, and that they had seen his vehicle parked in the same spot for past several days.
On Facebook, sheriff's officials said some residents in the eastern part of the county or those traveling to the reservoirs might remember seeing Brichetto parked next to the canal selling tools and looking for work. Detectives are hoping those people might come forward.
Sheriff's officials ask anyone with information about Brichetto's death to call Detective Kamila Sulkowski at (209) 525-7032 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
