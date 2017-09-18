Calaveras County deputies find 788 pot plants on Mountain Ranch property

More Videos

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:05

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

Pause
California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 1:13

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms

Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane 0:21

Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 2:31

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:49

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey 8:48

Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey

Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 3:29

Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20

Watchers performers dance at the Greek Festival in Modesto 0:49

Watchers performers dance at the Greek Festival in Modesto

Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

Raiders react to a 45-20 victory over the Jets 1:30

Raiders react to a 45-20 victory over the Jets

  • Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

    In January 2018, state and local authorities will begin issuing licenses for the sale of legal recreational marijuana. But what do you need to know before you rush to the dispensary? Information courtesy of Ballotpedia.com.

In January 2018, state and local authorities will begin issuing licenses for the sale of legal recreational marijuana. But what do you need to know before you rush to the dispensary? Information courtesy of Ballotpedia.com. Video produced by Emily Zentner/The Sacramento Bee
In January 2018, state and local authorities will begin issuing licenses for the sale of legal recreational marijuana. But what do you need to know before you rush to the dispensary? Information courtesy of Ballotpedia.com. Video produced by Emily Zentner/The Sacramento Bee

Crime

Calaveras County deputies find 788 pot plants on Mountain Ranch property

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

September 18, 2017 1:09 PM

Deputies with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office discovered an illegal pot grow on a property in Mountain Ranch on Friday, the sheriff's office announced on its Facebook page.

Deputies found 788 marijuana plants on a property located on the 7000 block of Nikki Trail.

They also found a still smoldering trash fire, open top fertilizer containers, and an open pipe flowing raw sewage into an open septic tank, the news release said.

Also, the deputies arrested Michael Braley, 42, of Las Vegas on an out-of-county, no-bail misdemeanor warrant.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

View More Video