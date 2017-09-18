Calaveras County deputies find 788 pot plants on Mountain Ranch property

Deputies with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office discovered an illegal pot grow on a property in Mountain Ranch on Friday, the sheriff's office announced on its Facebook page.
Deputies found 788 marijuana plants on a property located on the 7000 block of Nikki Trail.
They also found a still smoldering trash fire, open top fertilizer containers, and an open pipe flowing raw sewage into an open septic tank, the news release said.
Also, the deputies arrested Michael Braley, 42, of Las Vegas on an out-of-county, no-bail misdemeanor warrant.
Comments