Judge suspends case for Modesto man accused of killing wife, her two sons

A judge has suspended a criminal case against a 28-year-old Modesto man accused of killing his wife and her two sons three months ago.
The court needs to determine whether Oscar Daniel Espinoza is mentally competent to face charges before proceeding with the triple-homicide case.
Espinoza is charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of his wife, Tiffany Espinoza, their son Edward Espinoza, 4, and the defendant’s stepson Spencer Giese, 9.
A filed criminal complaint includes enhancements that allege Espinoza acted with premeditation and used a baseball bat in the deaths of his wife and the two boys.
On Friday, Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves suspended the murder case and ordered a mental health evaluation for Espinoza. For the defendant to face charges, he must have the ability to understand the criminal proceedings and assist in his legal defense.
Espinoza remains in custody at the county jail. He is being held without bail. The judge scheduled Espinoza to return to court Oct. 13.
If the court determines Espinoza is not mentally capable of proceeding with his case, the judge could send the defendant to a state mental health facility to receive treatment and help him restore his competency.
The 30-year-old mother and her children were found dead shortly after 7 p.m. on June 17 at their home in the 1600 block of Bay Meadows Drive in north Modesto. Espinoza was found outside the home with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds.
Police officers found the victims after two visits to their home. Tiffany Espinoza’s family had not heard from her for about 24 hours, so they asked police to check on her.
Modesto police went to her home about 6:30 p.m. June 17, but nobody answered the door. About 30 minutes later, officers returned to the home after receiving a report there was a bloodied man on the front porch and others possibly injured inside.
Police officials have said the attack on the three victims occurred on the night of June 16 or the early morning hours of June 17, based on evidence at the scene.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
