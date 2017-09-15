Gunman — or woman — opens fire at Turlock party, wounding one person

Someone opened fire at a party in the front yard of a Turlock home Thursday night, wounding a person in the hand and leaving multiple bullet holes in a vehicle and the side of the home, police said.
Officers responded about 10:40 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the Rosewood Drive area. As they approached the scene, witnesses reported seeing a subject with a gun running from a residence.
Reaching the home on the 100 block of Rosewood, officers ordered everyone out of the home and conducted a sweep, looking for anyone injured, according to an incident report written by Sgt. Mike Parmley.
"We locate a blood trail from the outside of the residence leading inside, find multiple rifle casings outside in front of the residence," as well as the bullet holes, he said.
Initially uncooperative, the residents eventually said one guest had been shot in the hand and had gone to a hospital just before officers' arrival. A call from the hospital confirmed that a gunshot victim was dropped off for treatment.
"We got almost no suspect description, we're literally assuming it was a male," Sgt. Russ Holeman, Turlock Police Department spokesman, said Friday.. "From what we were told, people didn't know who he was, and he was not at the party" prior to the shooting.
Based on witness and victim statements, it appears the shooting is likely gang related, Parmley wrote.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org, or text tips to 274637 by typing "Tip704" plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
