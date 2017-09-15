Woman high on meth climbs into pickup with a dad and son. What they did next.

Police responding to reports of a woman singing, dancing and walking into traffic on North Golden State Boulevard couldn't find her. But she ended up being brought to them.
The woman tried to get into a vehicle or two on the 100 block of Golden State before climbing into a pickup truck occupied by a father and son, according to a Turlock Police Department incident summary.
She refused to get out, so the father drove her to the police station and flagged down an officer. The officer was able to get the woman out of the pickup and tried to speak with her, but the woman ran off, heading west on West Olive Avenue.
The officer caught up with the woman — later identified as Kiersten Melissa Cox, 37 — at North Laurel Street and ordered her to stop. Cox ended up charging the officer and grabbing her by the hair, police said.
"This doesn't turn out well for the female, as she is taken to the ground and subdued after a fight to get her into handcuffs," Sgt. Mike Parmley wrote in the incident report. "She gets booked in jail and admits to ambulance staff that she was high on methamphetamine."
The officer was not injured during her contact with Cox, said Sgt. Russ Holeman, spokesman for the Police Department.
The first report of Cox's behavior was made at 7:43 p.m., Holeman said, and the suspect was arrested shortly before 8 p.m.
She was in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail on Friday morning, with bail set at $25,000. She faces charges of resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.
We'll have more information as it's available.
