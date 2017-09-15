Recognize him? He's sought in ID fraud, theft from Ceres bank

Police seek to identify a man who in July withdrew $2,000 from an out-of-state victim's bank account.
On July 17, the elderly man entered the Bank of America at 2617 Mitchell Road and made the withdrawal, police said.
The victim lives in the state of Washington and initially made the report with Edmonds Police Department, there. Because the crime occurred in Ceres, the report was forwarded to the Ceres Police Department investigations unit.
The victim looked at the surveillance photos from the crime and does not recognize the man, Ceres police said.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Trinidad Viramontes at 209-538-5730.
Tips also may be made to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org, or text tips to 274637 by typing "Tip704" plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
