Turlock police asking for public's help identifying stabbing suspect

Turlock police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stabbed another man in the neck earlier this week.
The stabbing occurred Tuesday behind a business on Center Street just north of Crane Avenue at about 4:40 a.m.
Sgt. Russ Holeman said the victim and the suspect were known to each other but the victim has not been completely cooperative with authorities. The two sat on a bench and engaged in a 90-minutes conversation before the attack occurred.
The 57-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck with an undetermined object and was able to flee to the 200 block of Golden State Boulevard, where a 911 call was made.
The victim was "bleeding profusely" from the neck wound, according to an incident report. He was taken by ambulance to Emanuel Medical Center, where he was airlifted to another hospital to undergo surgery. Holeman said the victim is now in stable condition.
He said detectives have not determined a motive for the stabbing.
The suspect is a white male in his 20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with an average build. He has short brown hair with a small beard along his jawline.
He has a full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a large tattoo on the back of his right hand. The suspect wore dark pants and a light-colored button-up shirt over a light-colored T-shirt with the word "Fearless on it."
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Detective Cliff Lewis at (209) 668-6556. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org.
