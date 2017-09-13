Judge to decide whether man can face charges in killing of Stanislaus sheriff's deputy

More Videos 1:24 Mother and daughter react after victim impact statement Pause 0:45 Anglers flock to 'combat fishing' zone in Oroville 0:14 Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto 1:31 Officer involved in shooting describes encounter with knife-wielding man 0:43 Turlock resident speaks out about proposed anti-hate resolution 1:07 A look inside Modesto PDs Real Time Crime Center 1:31 Suspected neo-Nazi listens to charges as he's arraigned in Sacramento courtroom 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 1:21 Preview the menu at Loza Wine & Crepes 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Suspect in deputy’s death makes first court appearance David Machado, who is accused of gunning down Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy Dennis Wallace, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com) David Machado, who is accused of gunning down Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy Dennis Wallace, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)

