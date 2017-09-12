Student’s backpack carried a weapon at Turlock elementary school, officials say

A weapon was found Tuesday in a student’s backpack at Cunningham Elementary School in Turlock, but no one was injured, officials said.
The type of weapon and the age of the student were not disclosed in an online post by the Turlock Unified School District. The incident happened at about 1 p.m. at the campus on Linwood Avenue in south Turlock.
“All safety protocols and procedures were followed, and we are working closely with Turlock Police Department to resolve this matter,” the post said. “All students and staff at Cunningham Elementary remained safe throughout the incident. Please remind your student(s) to always inform an adult on campus if they see or hear about an unsafe situation.”
John Holland: 209-578-2385
