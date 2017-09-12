Most Wanted: Derell Smith, Attempted murder

NAME: Derell Smith
CHARGE: Attempted murder
DESCRIPTION: 44 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Derell Smith is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of attempted murder, domestic violence, making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run and kidnapping. The charges stem from a Feb. 22 incident near downtown Modesto.
NOTES: Smith also uses the first name Derrick as an alias. Police said Smith might be driving a tan Chevrolet Suburban with Texas dealership plates.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
