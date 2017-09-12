Victim airlifted to surgery after stabbing in Turlock

Turlock police are looking for the suspect in a stabbing that badly wounded a man Tuesday morning in the area of Center Street just north of Crane Avenue.
The 57-year-old man was attacked about 4:40 a.m. He was stabbed in the neck with an undetermined object and was able to flee to the 200 block of Golden State Boulevard, where a 911 call was made.
The victim was "bleeding profusely" from the neck wound, according to an incident report. He was taken by ambulance to Emanuel Medical Center, where he then was airlifted for surgery elsewhere, said Sgt. Russ Holeman, Turlock Police Department spokesman.
The victim, who suffered life-threatening wounds, was able to give police a limited statement, Holeman said. "He said, 'He stabbed me,' so we knew we were looking for a male." He provided no information on the possible motive for the attack.
Officers followed a blood trail multiple blocks in length. A security guard directed them to the possible crime scene and said he saw two subjects arguing there.
Detectives located surveillance images, which show the suspect to be a white male in his 20s, about 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, with an average build, the sergeant said. He has short brown hair with a small beard along his jawline. He has a full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a large tattoo on the back of his right hand, Holeman said.
The suspect wore dark pants and a light-colored button-up shirt over a light-colored T-shirt with a "rebel" design, according to a written report.
He was last seen heading toward Broadway Park, Holeman said.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call the Turlock Police Department at 209-668-5550. Tips also may be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org, or text tips to 274637 by typing "Tip704" plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
