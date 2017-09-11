Sixth parole hearing for Modesto man convicted in deadly home-invasion robbery

A Modesto man who participated in a deadly home-invasion robbery 35 years ago has been found unsuitable for parole, which has happened five times before.
Frank Aleo, 72, is serving a sentence of 31 years to life in prison for Dixon Flinders’ death. Aleo’s latest parole hearing was on Aug. 30, and he will be eligible for another one in three years.
But the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office says his next parole hearing could be scheduled early due to state law.
On June 6, 1982, Aleo, Benson Neal, Frank Ford and Sharon Poma conspired to rob Flinders at his Modesto home. Prosecutors said they went to Flinders’ home pretending to be drug enforcement agents and kicked open the front door.
Ford fired a shot from a .22-caliber handgun into Flinders’ chest, killing him, according to prosecutors. They ransacked the home, expecting to find a large amount of cash but only stole some seashells, a cassette player for a car, a rifle and $100.
Comments