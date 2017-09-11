Crime

Sixth parole hearing for Modesto man convicted in deadly home-invasion robbery

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

September 11, 2017 3:11 PM

A Modesto man who participated in a deadly home-invasion robbery 35 years ago has been found unsuitable for parole, which has happened five times before.

Frank Aleo, 72, is serving a sentence of 31 years to life in prison for Dixon Flinders’ death. Aleo’s latest parole hearing was on Aug. 30, and he will be eligible for another one in three years.

But the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office says his next parole hearing could be scheduled early due to state law.

On June 6, 1982, Aleo, Benson Neal, Frank Ford and Sharon Poma conspired to rob Flinders at his Modesto home. Prosecutors said they went to Flinders’ home pretending to be drug enforcement agents and kicked open the front door.

Ford fired a shot from a .22-caliber handgun into Flinders’ chest, killing him, according to prosecutors. They ransacked the home, expecting to find a large amount of cash but only stole some seashells, a cassette player for a car, a rifle and $100.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on speaking out for Laci

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on speaking out for Laci 1:49

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on speaking out for Laci
Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 2:09

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog
Peterson Archives: Jurors discuss sending Scott Peterson to his death 5:12

Peterson Archives: Jurors discuss sending Scott Peterson to his death

View More Video