No parole for Modesto man in double murder. Prosecutors say he was just showing off.

A 39-year-old Modesto man convicted of killing two people must remain in prison for at least another five years, but he could become eligible for parole again before then, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors say Shelton Adams killed Francisco Vega, 35, and Enrique Cuevas, 19, shooting one of them in the head and the other in the heart during a botched robbery outside a south Modesto market in May 1994.
Adams was later convicted of murder and sentenced to 19 years to life in prison. He was 16 years old when the deadly shooting occurred.
Prosecutors believe that Adams was merely showing off to fellow gang members when he shot Vega and Cuevas.
Adams was determined to be unsuitable for parole at an Aug. 31 hearing at the Soledad Correctional Facility. He will be eligible for another parole hearing in 2022, but prosecutors said it could happen sooner because of Adams’ age at the time of the crime and state rules.
