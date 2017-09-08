Ahlam Salim Sulieman, 33, of Turlock, arrested on Aug. 28, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department
Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (09/09/17)

September 08, 2017 4:03 PM

Six people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Aug. 24-30.

SUSPECT: Karen Michelle Geren, 35, of Riverbank

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 27, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, falsely impersonating another person, first-degree burglary

SUSPECT: Ahlam Salim Sulieman, 33, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 28, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of a motor vehicle/trailer, impersonating someone to make another liable, possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia, use of unauthorized ID to get credit

SUSPECT: Frances Krystal Rodriguez, 32, of Tracy

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 28, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of a motor vehicle/trailer, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance, possession with intent to use vehicle master key

SUSPECT: Asuncion Maria Landavazlo, 45, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 30, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of a motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools

SUSPECT: Christopher Dwayne Renfrow, 36, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 30, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm or great bodily injury force, evading a peace officer, possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, robbery, receiving known stolen property, exhibiting deadly weapon (not firearm)

SUSPECT: Jeffrey Leonard Carr, 47, transient

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 30, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion of a motor vehicle/trailer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia, probation violation

