Search in Modesto and Oakdale yields suspect in Calaveras County boat thefts

A man suspected of stripping down four boats in Calaveras County was arrested in Oakdale on Thursday on suspicion of various charges tied to the August thefts.
Justin Labass, 29, was arrested after detectives with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office searched two locations – one at Woodland Avenue in Modesto and another on D Street in Oakdale.
Labass was found at the Oakdale property, and was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.
On Aug. 31, deputies with the sheriff's office were called to Tulloch Lake on a report that four boats had been stolen from the Poker Flat and Conner Estates area. The boats had been taken and were found stripped of valuables and left floating in the water.
Three of the four boats were found. The fourth – a white 2006 North River fishing boat (CF No. 0577RL) – is still missing.
During the serving of the search warrants in Oakdale, detectives and members of the sheriff's office Marine Safety Units recovered several items tied to the boats.
Labass, who is on Post Release Community Supervision and a convicted felon, is being held in Calaveras County Jail on $105,000 bail.
