Ceres police searching Modesto man suspected of pool cue assault

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

September 07, 2017 11:10 AM

CERES

Investigators on Thursday were looking for a 27-year-old Modesto man suspected of assaulting another man with a pool cue during a confrontation at a Ceres bar last month.

Ricardo Martinez is wanted by Ceres police on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The violent confrontation occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 27 at the Blue Horse Lounge in a small shopping center at Service and Mitchell roads in Ceres.

Ceres police officers arrived at the business and found the injured man, who was bleeding profusely from his head. The officers later learned the injured man was attacked and hit on his head numerous times with a pool cue, according to police.

The man suffered a significant head injury and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators later identified Martinez as the suspect in the alleged assault with the pool cue. Martinez reportedly left the business before police arrived.

Police investigators ask anyone with information about Martinez's whereabouts or this case to call Detective Bryan Ferreira at (209) 538-5616. Tipsters can remain anonymous, police said.

