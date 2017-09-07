Two young men sought in robbery of north Modesto store

Modesto police detectives are working to identify two minors or adults who robbed the General Store in the Frontier Town shopping center at the northwest corner of Tully Road and Standiford Avenue.
About 10:45 p.m. Aug. 25, the armed pair approached a clerk outside of store, at 3543 Tully Road, and tried to force him inside. The employee fled, and the suspects entered the store and took multiple items from behind the register, police said.
One suspect is described as a Latino or light-complected black male, age 15 to 18, with curly black hair. He wore a royal-blue hooded jacket, designer jeans and athletic shoes.
The other is described as a white male, also 15 to 18 years old, wearing a dark-blue hooded sweat shirt, designer jeans and athletic shoes.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects from surveillance images or witnessed suspicious activity in the area that night is asked to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org, or text tips to 274637 by typing "Tip704" plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
