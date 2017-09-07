Two young men sought in robbery of north Modesto store

More Videos 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog Pause 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 0:28 Theft of wallet from Oakdale store 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 0:19 Driver falls asleep, hits three parked cars 3:52 Operation Airdrop brings vital supplies to Harvey victims 1:37 Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 8:54 Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday 0:30 Immigrant advocates protest Trump decision in Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy