Driver who fled from fatal downtown Modesto crash arrested

Modesto Police have arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of driving the stolen Chevrolet that crashed into another vehicle last month, killing the driver.

Manuel Gonzalez, of Modesto, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving without a license.

Police say Gonzalez was driving the Chevrolet that ran a red light and crashed into Gloria Hawkin's red Mustang at L and Seventh streets on Aug. 23. Hawkins, 66, died at a hospital shortly after the crash. Gonzalez and two passengers ran from the scene.

Police released surveillance photos of the driver and one of the passengers, which led to tips from the public regarding Gonzalez's identity.

The passengers are still being sought but do not face charges related to the collision at this time, according to a press release.

Officers encourage anyone who witnessed the collision or have information about the two passengers to contact Officer Daniel Phillips at phillipsd@modestopd.com. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.