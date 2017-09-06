Massachusetts murder suspect found living and working in Patterson under alias

A fugitive suspected of killing his wife in front of their young son in Massachusetts last year was found and captured in Patterson by Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputies and a U.S. Marshal early Wednesday morning.
Emilio DeLarosa, 33, is accused of strangling Wanda Rosa on Sept. 12, 2016 in her home in front of their 4-year-old son as he pleaded with him not to hurt her, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Rosa, 29, had an active restraining order against DeLarosa.
In February, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section added DeLarosa to its list of Most Wanted Fugitives and has worked since then to locate him.
Over the weekend, Massachusetts State Police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s officials developed information suggesting that DeLarosa was living and working under an alias in Patterson.
At about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, deputies and the marshal followed DeLarosa as he drove away from an apartment complex on Ward Avenue and pulled him over at Sperry Avenue near the Flying J. He was taken into custody and charged as a fugitive from justice.
DeLarosa is being held in the Stanislaus County Jail while he awaits extradition back to Massachusetts.
