Most Wanted: Allen Anthony Elseth, Trafficking a minor

NAME: Allen Anthony Elseth
CHARGE: Trafficking a minor
DESCRIPTION: 27 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Elseth is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of trafficking a minor, pimping a minor, pandering of a minor, unlawful sex with a minor and giving marijuana to a minor.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Elseth’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
