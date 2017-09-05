Allen Anthony Elseth
Allen Anthony Elseth Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers
Allen Anthony Elseth Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers

Crime

Most Wanted: Allen Anthony Elseth, Trafficking a minor

September 05, 2017 2:26 PM

NAME: Allen Anthony Elseth

CHARGE: Trafficking a minor

DESCRIPTION: 27 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Elseth is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of trafficking a minor, pimping a minor, pandering of a minor, unlawful sex with a minor and giving marijuana to a minor.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Elseth’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 0:21

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto
Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson 1:37

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson
Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors 0:56

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors

View More Video