A video of an Oakdale theft went up on social media. Hours later, suspect arrested

A woman suspected of stealing a store owner's wallet and iPhone from a counter at an Oakdale business on Monday morning was arrested hours later.
Ashley Nicole Davidson was arrested on felony warrants by the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department. Subsequent to her arrest, she also was charged with grand theft by Oakdale police for her suspected involvement in the heist at Oakies Board Shop.
After the incident in Oakdale, surveillance video of the heist was put out on social media and published by The Bee with the shop owner asking for the public's help.
The owner, who only wanted her first name, Cryndee, used, said she had gone to the back of the store when the woman walked in and stole her wallet and phone.
"I didn't even know she came in," said Cryndee, adding that usually an alarm sounds when a customer enters the store but did not happen his time.
She said she used an app to track her iPhone, and it appeared to have been tossed out by the Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo grounds along Highway 108-120, about a half-mile from the store.
She said earlier Monday that she was in the process of canceling her credit cards.
We'll have more on this story as information becomes available.
Comments