Can you help Oakdale store owner get her wallet back?

By Kevin Valine

kvaline@modbee.com

September 04, 2017 3:14 PM

OAKDALE

Oakies Board Shop is asking for help identifying the woman who took the store owner’s wallet and iPhone from a counter Monday morning. The theft was captured by a surveillance camera.

The owner — who only wanted her first name, Cryndee, used — said she had gone to the back of store when the woman walked in and took her wallet and phone. (The wallet has a pocket for the phone.) The owner said an alarm sounds when a customer enters the store but that did not happen this time.

“I didn’t even know she came in,” Cryndee said.

Cryndee said she used an app to track and find her iPhone. She said the phone appears to have been tossed from a car and was by the Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo Grounds along Highway 108-120 and about a half mile from the store.

Cryndee did not find her wallet, which had her identification, credit cards and money. She was canceling her credit cards Monday. She filed a report with the Oakdale Police Department.

If you recognize the woman in the video, you can call the Police Department at 209-847-2231 and ask for officer C. Gardner or Oakies at 209-848-1624.

Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316

