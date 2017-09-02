Crime

September 2, 2017 3:33 PM

Modesto man convicted of sixth DUI

By Erin Tracy

A Modesto man has been found guilty for the sixth time of driving under the influence during an incident in which he led officers on a high speed pursuit, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Noe Roberto Fuentes, 49, was convicted by a jury on Aug. 24 of driving under the influence, driving with his blood alcohol level above 0.08 percent, felony evading a peace officer and driving with a suspended license.

On Dec. 10 officers from the California Highway Patrol saw Fuentes driving over 90 miles an hour on Highway 99 in wet conditions, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

When they tried to pull him over, Fuentes ignored the emergency lights and siren and proceeded to lead officers on a high-speed pursuit while weaving all over the roadway. Fuentes eventually left the freeway driving over 70 miles per hour onto Briggsmore Avenue. He eluded police after running three stop lights at high speed, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Officers later found Fuentes at his home sitting in his car. He admitted fleeing from the officers because “his head was messed up.”

A chemical test showed Fuentes’ blood alcohol level was 0.22 percent, over twice the legal limit.

Fuentes has five prior felony DUI convictions from 1987, 1988, 1995, 2001, and 2010, for which he served prison terms, and a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon from 1987 which constitutes a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law.

Fuentes returns to court on Sept. 5 for a trial on his prior convictions before Judge Rick Distaso.

He faces a maximum potential punishment of 11 years and four months in prison.

Deputy District Attorney Bianca Yip prosecuted the case for the People. Her position is funded by a grant provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

