Man beat, burned and sexually assaulted ex when she came to retrieve her belongings

A Modesto man who beat, burned and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend for several hours has been convicted of felony torture and domestic violence, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Scott Allen McCurry, 46, also was convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery after a week-long jury trial that ended Aug. 25. Deputy District Attorney Samuel Luzadas Jr. prosecuted the case.
According to the District Attorneys Office, McCurry attacked his ex-girlfriend on Oct. 25, 2016, when she came to his home to pick up her belongings. After letting her inside, McCurry proceeded to threaten, beat, torture and sexually assault the victim over the next several hours.
She suffered various cuts and bruises all over her body and scarring on her leg from McCurry burning her with a butane torch, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The victim eventually escaped and showed up at a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.
When contacted by police, McCurry denied committing any crimes and claimed all the acts were consensual.
McCurry has a prior felony conviction in Nevada for battery with a deadly weapon that may qualify him for increased punishment under California’s “Three Strikes” law.
He will return to court Sept. 18 for a trial before Judge Scott Steffen to determine if that Nevada prior conviction qualifies under California law. McCurry faces a maximum potential sentence of 23 years to life in state prison.
