Crime

September 2, 2017 3:31 PM

Man beat, burned and sexually assaulted ex when she came to retrieve her belongings

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

A Modesto man who beat, burned and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend for several hours has been convicted of felony torture and domestic violence, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Scott Allen McCurry, 46, also was convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery after a week-long jury trial that ended Aug. 25. Deputy District Attorney Samuel Luzadas Jr. prosecuted the case.

According to the District Attorneys Office, McCurry attacked his ex-girlfriend on Oct. 25, 2016, when she came to his home to pick up her belongings. After letting her inside, McCurry proceeded to threaten, beat, torture and sexually assault the victim over the next several hours.

She suffered various cuts and bruises all over her body and scarring on her leg from McCurry burning her with a butane torch, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The victim eventually escaped and showed up at a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

When contacted by police, McCurry denied committing any crimes and claimed all the acts were consensual.

McCurry has a prior felony conviction in Nevada for battery with a deadly weapon that may qualify him for increased punishment under California’s “Three Strikes” law.

He will return to court Sept. 18 for a trial before Judge Scott Steffen to determine if that Nevada prior conviction qualifies under California law. McCurry faces a maximum potential sentence of 23 years to life in state prison.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Memorial for fallen Modesto Police Department sergeant 0:26

Memorial for fallen Modesto Police Department sergeant

Pause
Standoff at west Modesto mini-market 0:45

Standoff at west Modesto mini-market

Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto 0:48

Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto

Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up 1:08

Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 1:37

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 8:09

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns

See the cocktails & food at Turlock's The Grand Cru 1:35

See the cocktails & food at Turlock's The Grand Cru

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:50

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions 6:25

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

  • Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

    A man is seen running seconds after a fatal wreck at the intersection of Seventh and L streets in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Three people fled an SUV involved in a collision with a Mustang driven by a woman who died from her injuries.

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

View more video

Crime