Bus full of Ceres High football players attacked after game in Stockton

An investigation in underway after a bus full of Ceres High School football players was reportedly shot at as it was leaving the parking lot of Weston Ranch High School in Stockton following the games.
No students were injured, but the projectiles shattered six windows on the bus, one on that back and the other on the sides, according to Jay Simmonds, Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services at the Ceres Unified School District.
He said the students reported hearing something before the windows began to break. They didn’t think it was loud enough to be a firearm but possibly a pellet gun.
Stockton Police spokesman Joe Silva said the initial investigation “couldn't determine if it was rocks, pellets or a bullet from a small-caliber gun. They searched the bus for evidence of a shooting but didn't find bullets or bullet fragments” inside the bus.
The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 25. A bus full of varsity players had just left the lot and was being followed by the bus carrying junior varsity players when that bus struck by the projectiles.
“They were rattled; it definitely shook up the kids and the driver,” Simmonds said. “The bus driver responded absolutely appropriately; she kept her head about her and got the kids out of there safely.”
The driver contacted the driver of the varsity bus and they agreed to drive to a safe place in Tracy, where they called police.
The California Highway Patrol took the initial report but forwarded the case to Stockton Police detectives on Thursday since the incident occurred in their jurisdiction.
Silva said no suspects have been identified and the department is asking anyone with information to come forward.
Ceres High’s varsity team won 48-42 that night and junior varsity lost 26-0. Simmonds said nothing happened at the games “indication that there was going to be any problems on the way out; parents were getting along, kids were getting along.”
Ceres plays East Union High School in Manteca Friday and the bus drivers naturally will be vigilant but Simmonds said, “There is nothing to indicate this isn't just a random thing that happened one time. The high schools are working together to find out what happened, but we are not even sure (the suspects) were high school students.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, anonymously at Crime stoppers at (209) 946-0600 or on the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook Page.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
