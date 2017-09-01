El Vista School locked down as Modesto police seek burglar

El Vista Elementary School, southeast of El Vista and Encina avenues, was on lockdown Friday as Modesto police search for a possibly armed burglary suspect.
About noon, dispatchers received a call of a burglary in progress on the 400 block of Donegal Drive, near the school. The call was made by the resident, who said the burglar – a black male adult – fled and appears to have taken a handgun that was in the home.
Police set up a search perimeter of roughly two block around the crime scene, said Lt. Tom Ciccarelli. The school was locked down as a precaution.
At 1:25 p.m., Ciccarelli said, a door-to-door search still was being conducted, the department’s unmanned aerial vehicle was deployed and Sheriff’s Department K-9s were assisting. At 1:50, El Vista office staff said the school remained on lockdown, with no word on how long it would last.
The suspect was taken into custody and the lockdown lifted by 2:40 p.m., police said. The final bell at the school rings at 2:51.
