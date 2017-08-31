Modesto police are watching to see if you kick off Labor Day weekend by driving drunk

Modesto police will do extra patrols against drunk and drugged driving on Thursday and Friday nights.
The department’s DUI Enforcement Team will work areas with a history of these violations from 6 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, and the same hours Friday into Saturday.
MPD cites research showing that such operations can reduce DUI accidents by up to 20 percent if they are well-publicized.
Over the past three years, 27 people have died and another 317 were injured in 203 such crashes in Modesto. The department notes that drivers could be impaired by marijuana and prescription drugs, among other substances.
A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety supports the ant-DUI effort. Witnesses to impaired drivers should call 911.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
