Attempted kidnappings at the mall, gym? Don’t believe everything you read, police say

Various forms of an alarming post have been seen on social media in Modesto: someone is kidnapping children from public places.
One of them, Modesto police said in a post on its Facebook page, is centered at Vintage Faire Mall: a child went to the restroom on her own and passed out, apparently drugged. Then someone tried to take her.
Another, police said, involved a woman and her child leaving the In Shape gym on Oakdale Road. They were approached by two women in a Jeep; one of the women asked the mother a question and tried to get her to come closer. This was according to a post purportedly written by the mother of the would-be victim.
“My daughter picked up her daughter right away and ran for her car and called 911,” the post said. “Police said this has happened more than once in nearby areas.”
Except, authorities said, it hasn’t.
Police did get a call this week from a woman reporting she had been approached in a parking lot. “However, many of the details described in the post were not shared with the call taker. The woman did say she had left the area and did not want contact from police.”
And authorities have no records of any similar calls.
Several of these kinds of warnings have been posted on social media across the country. They are variations of the “perfume hoax”, police said. That hoax claims that people pretending to sell perfume in parking lots have filled the bottles with ether to make their victims pass out.
Police suggested that residents double-check their sources before passing on reports of this nature.
“We understand and appreciate that social media is a powerful tool to get information out to the community to alert them about what is happening around them,” the post said. “Unfortunately sometimes the information that’s shared is false or may not tell the whole story.
“Keep in mind that regardless of whether the information you receive is accurate, you should make every effort to be aware of your surroundings at all times and immediately call suspicious activity into police. We also strongly suggest that you check with your local police department before you share stories on social media that could cause alarm.”
Comments