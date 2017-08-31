Fleeing robbery suspect tries to ram Ceres officer during pursuit, police say

Ceres Police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of robbing a Home Depot then leading officers on a pursuit and attempting to hit one of the officers chasing him.
The robbery at the Home Depot took place on Tuesday when the suspect entered the store on E Hatch Road, took several item and left without paying, according to Sgt. Greg Yotsuya.
He was confronted by a loss prevention officer in the parking lot while loading the stolen merchandise into a gray Chevy Silverado which police later determined also was stolen.
The loss prevention officer began taking photos of the suspect, who responded by threatening the officer with a hammer, one of the items he'd taken from the Home Depot. The suspect fled the scene before Ceres Police arrived, Yotsuya said.
On Wednesday police received a call regarding the same suspect in the same stolen Chevy who had stolen merchandise from the Ranch San Miguel Market, next door to the Home Depot.
An officer was in the area at the time of the call and found the suspect driving the Chevy. The officer attempted a traffic stop but the suspect failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.
During the pursuit the suspect tried to hit a patrol vehicle and the officer had to swerve to avoid a head on collision, Yotsuya said.
The suspect stopped at mobile home park east of the market and ran from the Chevy. He was found and apprehended by Ceres Police, Yotsuya said.
Officers located stolen property inside the Chevy along with a methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Renfrow, 36, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, possession of stolen property, evading, vehicle theft and drug charges.
Comments