Crime

Pregnant woman accidentally pepper sprayed by boyfriend in Turlock

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

August 29, 2017 5:06 PM

A pregnant woman was accidentally pepper sprayed by her boyfriend early Monday morning while he was fending off a woman who had attacked her.

The pregnant woman and her boyfriend were in the 1000 block of North Golden State Boulevard at about 1:42 a.m. when the suspect, riding a beach cruiser, approached them and began hitting the pregnant woman, according to Turlock Police.

Sgt. Russ Holeman said the victim and suspect did not know each other and it is not known what motivated the assault.

The victim’s boyfriend stopped the assault by using pepper spray on the suspect. The pepper spray caused the suspect to flee but the man’s pregnant girlfriend was also exposed to the irritant.

An ambulance was called and the victim was treated at the scene for pepper spray exposure but declined to be taken to a hospital, Holeman said.

The suspect remains at large. She is described a white woman who was wearing a gray T-shirt and blue shorts and riding a beach cruiser.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 0:21

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto
Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson 1:37

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson
Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors 0:56

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors

View More Video