Investigation under way into Saturday night shooting in Empire

A man was shot in Empire early Saturday night, authorities said.
At about 6:48 p.m., deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 4900 block of Brooklyn Court on a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the victim down in the street. He was suffering from a wound in the upper body. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not available.
No suspect information was immediately released.
However, Sgt. Anthony Bejaran of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, said detectives are trying to determine the relationship of those responsible with the victim by interviewing witnesses at the scene and the people at a house on Brooklyn near E Street.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information become
