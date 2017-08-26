American and Thin Blue Line flags burned in north Modesto neighborhood

Nearly a dozen residents on a quiet street in north Modesto woke up Saturday morning to find the American flags they proudly flew in front of their homes had been taken. At least one of them had been burned, along with a Thin Blue Line flag that shows support for law enforcement.
Resident Melissa Ramirez said she got up at 3:30 a.m. to walk her husband out to his car when he left for work and nothing was amiss. But as she pulled out of her driveway at 8 a.m. she saw something lying in a heap in the gutter.
It was the charred remnants of her Thin Blue Line flag. She looked up at her home and found that her American flag also was missing.
“My father-in-law was in law enforcement, I have cousins, aunts, uncles; my husband was in law enforcement for a little while so we fly this flag proudly and for someone to blatantly come burn the flag in front of our house, you know it’s really sad, it’s horrible,” she said.
Modesto police and a fire investigator were called to the scene and found that Ramirez was just one of about 10 residents on Northridge Drive who had flags taken. An American flag also was found burned in a gutter a few houses from Ramirez’s.
Lt. Dave Hutchinson, supervisor of the Fire Investigation Unit, said Modesto police are handling the criminal investigation and his unit is working to determine the origin and cause of the fires.
He said at least 10 flags were taken from homes in the neighborhood and three of them were burned.
Modesto police were collecting surveillance footage from residents on Northridge.
Ramirez said the incident won’t stop her from showing per patriotism or supporting law enforcement. She was at Target buying a new American flag Saturday afternoon and already had ordered a new, even bigger, thin Blue Line flag.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
