Modesto police release photos of suspects in fatal hit and run

Law enforcement is looking for these subjects. On the afternoon of Wednesday (08-23-17) officers responded to an injury collision on L and 7th Streets in Modesto, Calif. When police arrived, they discovered that the occupants of a black Chevy SUV had fled the area. A female driver, in a red Mustang, identified as Gloria Hawkins 66 yrs of Modesto, required immediate medical attention at the scene and was rushed to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.