Modesto police release photos of suspects in fatal hit and run

Modesto Police on Friday released surveillance photos of a the driver and a passenger who fled the scene of a crash that killed a 66-year-old Modesto woman earlier this week.
Gloria Hawkins was driving a Mustang north on Seventh Street Wednesday when she entered the intersection at L Street where her vehicle was broadsided by an eastbound Chevrolet SUV. Police said the Chevrolet was stolen and the driver ran a red light.
Hawkins was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
Witnesses described the Chevy driver as a Latino or black man in his 20s, tall with a thin build. The two passengers were described as a Latino man and a Latina woman, both in their 20s.
Officers encourage individuals who may have witnessed the collision or have information about the fleeing suspects to contact Officer Daniel Phillips at phillipsd@modestopd.com. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
