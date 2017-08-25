Law enforcement is looking for these subjects. On the afternoon of Wednesday (08-23-17) officers responded to an injury collision on L and 7th Streets in Modesto, Calif. When police arrived, they discovered that the occupants of a black Chevy SUV had fled the area. A female driver, in a red Mustang, identified as Gloria Hawkins 66 yrs of Modesto, required immediate medical attention at the scene and was rushed to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Law enforcement is looking for these subjects. On the afternoon of Wednesday (08-23-17) officers responded to an injury collision on L and 7th Streets in Modesto, Calif. When police arrived, they discovered that the occupants of a black Chevy SUV had fled the area. A female driver, in a red Mustang, identified as Gloria Hawkins 66 yrs of Modesto, required immediate medical attention at the scene and was rushed to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Modesto police release photos of suspects in fatal hit and run

By Erin Tracy

August 25, 2017 2:10 PM

Modesto Police on Friday released surveillance photos of a the driver and a passenger who fled the scene of a crash that killed a 66-year-old Modesto woman earlier this week.

Gloria Hawkins was driving a Mustang north on Seventh Street Wednesday when she entered the intersection at L Street where her vehicle was broadsided by an eastbound Chevrolet SUV. Police said the Chevrolet was stolen and the driver ran a red light.

Hawkins was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Witnesses described the Chevy driver as a Latino or black man in his 20s, tall with a thin build. The two passengers were described as a Latino man and a Latina woman, both in their 20s.

Officers encourage individuals who may have witnessed the collision or have information about the fleeing suspects to contact Officer Daniel Phillips at phillipsd@modestopd.com. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

