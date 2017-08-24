Richard Martinez, 23, of Gilroy
Richard Martinez, 23, of Gilroy Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
Richard Martinez, 23, of Gilroy Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

Crime

Gilroy man arrested in Riverbank stabbing

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

August 24, 2017 7:18 PM

Riverbank Police Services detectives arrested a Gilroy man suspected of stabbing a man multiple times at a Riverbank gas station in January.

The assault occurred at the Shell Gas Station at 3103 Atchison Road on Jan. 14. The 24-year-old victim sustained stab wounds to his upper body, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Bejaran.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and survived his injuries.

Detectives identified Richard Paul Martinez, 23, of Gilroy as the suspect, Bejaran said. They contacted officers from the Gilroy Police Department, who arrested Martinez on Wednesday.

Martinez was booked Thursday into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon and an unrelated warrant for driving on a suspended license.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 0:21

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto
Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson 1:37

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson
Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors 0:56

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors

View More Video