Gilroy man arrested in Riverbank stabbing

Riverbank Police Services detectives arrested a Gilroy man suspected of stabbing a man multiple times at a Riverbank gas station in January.
The assault occurred at the Shell Gas Station at 3103 Atchison Road on Jan. 14. The 24-year-old victim sustained stab wounds to his upper body, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Bejaran.
The victim was treated at a local hospital and survived his injuries.
Detectives identified Richard Paul Martinez, 23, of Gilroy as the suspect, Bejaran said. They contacted officers from the Gilroy Police Department, who arrested Martinez on Wednesday.
Martinez was booked Thursday into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon and an unrelated warrant for driving on a suspended license.
