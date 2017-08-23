Crime

Woman killed when vehicles collide at intersection west of downtown Modesto

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

August 23, 2017 5:34 PM

A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon near downtown Modesto after the vehicle she was driving was struck by another vehicle that had been stolen, authorities said.

The man and the passengers in the stolen vehicle – a black Chevrolet SUV – fled the scene on foot. The woman, who was driving a red Ford Mustang, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

According to Lt. Tom Ciccarelli of the Modesto Police Department, the SUV was heading east on L Street. It ran a red light and broadsided the Mustang, which was traveling north on Seventh Street.

The wreck occurred at about 3:30 p.m.

The driver was described as either Latino or black, in his 20s and with a thin build. The passengers were both Latino – a male and female – in their 20s.

Anyone with information on the wreck is asked to contact Officer Daniel Phillips at phillipsd@modestopd.com.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.

Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime

