Modesto man stabbed his wife because she wanted a divorce. He’s been granted parole.

A Modesto man convicted of stabbing his wife five times because she wanted a divorce has been granted parole.
Catarino Santos Martinez, 49, was found suitable for parole at a July 12 hearing, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced this week.
Prosecutors said Martinez had been denied parole six times in the past 13 years. The Governor’s Office will review Martinez’s case and determine whether to uphold or overturn the state parole board’s decision. If Martinez is released, prosecutors say federal immigration officials will deport him.
The attack occurred April 19, 1998, at Martinez’s home in the 100 block of Oak Street in west Modesto. Prosecutors said Martinez’s wife had left him and was planning to divorce him. They said Martinez decided if he could not have her then no one could.
Martinez lured his wife back into their house by telling her a letter had arrived for her. That was a lie, according to prosecutors, and he waited until she was inside a bedroom before he attacked her.
Authorities said he stabbed her in the back, but she escaped and survived the stabbing. Police at the time said the injured 24-year-old woman was seen covered in blood and running from the home.
Martinez, who was 30 years old at the time, left the area but was arrested later that day after returning to his neighborhood to pick up his three children at a friend’s home. In September 1998, he was convicted of attempted murder and spousal battery for the attack on his wife.
Deputy District Attorney Rick Mury attended last month’s parole hearing and argued for Martinez to remain in prison. The prosecutor told the parole board that Martinez has a lack of understanding of the factors that led him to attack his wife and how to deal with those factors if they should arise again.
Martinez participated in self-help programs while in prison, so the parole board determined he no longer poses an unreasonable risk of danger to the public, according to prosecutors.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
