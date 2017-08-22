Crime

Man recovering from stab wounds in Modesto

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

August 22, 2017 9:31 AM

Modesto Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Monday behind the ampm convenience store located at Coffee Road and Floyd Avenue.

According to Modsto police spokesperson Heath Graves, a 59-year-old man was beaten up and stabbed multiple times around 2 a.m.

The man, who is a transient, was taken to a Modesto hospital and is in stable condition. His name was not released.

A witness said two unknown men fled the scene in a vehicle after the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Modesto police.

Tips also may be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org, or text tips to 274637 by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

