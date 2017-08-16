Defendant guilty in 2003 Modesto murder of Lacy Marie Ferguson

A jury on Wednesday found David Aguilar guilty of murder in the death of Lacy Marie Ferguson, a 25-year-old mother who was struck by stray gunfire in an alleged gang-related drive-by shooting in west Modesto.
The jury of four women and eight men began deliberating Friday afternoon and continued on Tuesday before reaching a verdict about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Aguilar also was convicted of two counts of attempted murder. Ferguson’s boyfriend, John Ritchie, was standing near her outside a gas station when they were both struck by gunfire. Adrian Vega was in a nearby parked car, which authorities say was the intended target.
Ferguson was hit in the head and died hours later at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. The deadly shooting occurred Aug. 24, 2003, at the Quik Stop store and gas station on Paradise and Carpenter roads.
Ferguson and Ritchie had just stepped outside the convenience store when shots rang out from a car driving through the parking lot.
Aguilar was found in Mexico, arrested by authorities there and had been held in prison since 2014, pending extradition proceedings. The defendant hired an attorney in Mexico and fought extradition.
Prosecution investigators Kirk Bunch and Steve Jacobson arrested Aguilar after an FBI agent escorted Aguilar from a Mexican prison and handed over the defendant in Northern California.
Along with the murder and attempted murder charges, the jury found Aguilar guilty of three counts of shooting at an occupied building or vehicle. His charges included enhancements for using a gun in the crime and causing great bodily injury or death.
The prosecution argued that Aguilar was in a car with Pete Garcia that night before both men took turns firing a gun in the direction of the convenience store. Garcia was killed before he could be formally charged in the deadly shooting.
There will be more with story later on modbee.com.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
Comments