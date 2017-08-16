Driving a stolen car, he asked for directions – from the wrong guy

An Angels Camp man who asked a Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputy for directions early Wednesday clearly didn’t think the deputy would check his vehicle registration.
Turns out the white Honda Accord had been reported stolen out of Modesto.
Ryan David Ashlock, 28, was in Tuolumne City early in the morning when he asked Deputy Vince Lee for directions to Sonora, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. Lee directed him to Tuolumne Road, then decided to run the Honda’s registration.
Lee waited for backup before attempting a traffic stop, the department reported on Facebook. “As soon as the lights and siren turned on, Ashlock took off,” the post reads.
The pursuit entered Sonora, where Ashlock rammed Lee’s patrol car on his way out of a cul de sac, disabling the deputy’s vehicle but not injuring him.
The remaining deputies followed Ashlock into Jamestown, where California Highway Patrol officers joined the chase at the 21-mile mark. The CHP Sonora office posted on Facebook that it was notified of the pursuit at about 3:30 a.m..
The pursuit continued an additional 27 miles into Oakdale. Speeds on State Route 108 reached 80 mph, the CHP reported. Joining in the chase were Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies and Oakdale police officers.
A Modesto CHP unit used a spike strip to blow out the Honda’s tires on 108 near Wamble Road. The driver continued west even as the Honda’s tires began to come apart, the CHP said.
Ashlock drove some residential roads in Oakdale and at 4:17 a.m. suspect stopped and fled on foot, according to the CHP. After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody within three minutes. The chase concluded on Oak Street, the Tuolumne Sheriff’s Office reported.
Ashlock was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on felony charges of vehicle theft, reckless evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon against a law-enforcement officer. His bail is set at $50,000, the CHP said.
Ashlock has a criminal history that dates back at least a few years. Bee archives show he was listed as an Escalon resident when arrested by Modesto police in July 2014 on car theft.
In July 2015, Modesto police again arrested him on suspicion of attempted carjacking, theft, wearing a disguise to avoid arrest and resisting arrest. Wearing a bandanna over his face, Ashlock stole a tip jar from a smoke shop on Yosemite Boulevard, then tried to get into a bystander’s car to escape, police said.
In December 2015, Ashlock, listed as transient at the time, was arrested by Modesto police on vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of burglary tools, probation violation.
His most recent car theft arrest before Wednesday’s incident, apparently, was July 30 when Ceres police picked him up for vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer and probation violation.
