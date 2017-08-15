Most Wanted: Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza, Spousal abuse

NAME: Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza
CHARGE: Spousal abuse
DESCRIPTION: 33 years old, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Barraza is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of spousal abuse and making criminal threats.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Barraza’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
