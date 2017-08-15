Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza
Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers Stan CO Crimestoppers
Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers Stan CO Crimestoppers

Crime

Most Wanted: Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza, Spousal abuse

August 15, 2017 12:13 PM

NAME: Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza

CHARGE: Spousal abuse

DESCRIPTION: 33 years old, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Barraza is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of spousal abuse and making criminal threats.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Barraza’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto

Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto 1:36

Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto
Body found in Hickman canal tied to a homicide 0:21

Body found in Hickman canal tied to a homicide
Watch church arson suspect being taken into custody 0:18

Watch church arson suspect being taken into custody

View More Video