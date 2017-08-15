What police recovered after standoff at west Modesto market

More Videos 0:43 Package thief caught on camera in Modesto Pause 0:38 Standoff at Modesto motel near Highway 99 ends peacefully 1:19 Residents come out in support of slain Modesto security guard 0:20 Law enforcement converge in Ceres 0:23 Title of second Fantastic Beasts movie revealed 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:15 Students learn to Stop the Bleed 0:33 Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins 2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine 0:53 Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto A man surrendered after a two-hour standoff at a Maze Boulevard mini-market on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Modesto Police Department officers were called to the scene after a report of a man waving a firearm. When they arrived, he entered the store. A man surrendered after a two-hour standoff at a Maze Boulevard mini-market on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Modesto Police Department officers were called to the scene after a report of a man waving a firearm. When they arrived, he entered the store. John Holland jholland@modbee.com

