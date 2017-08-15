What police recovered after standoff at west Modesto market

A 35-year-old man remained in custody Tuesday on warrants and a charge of resisting arrest after a roughly two-hour standoff with police in west Modesto on Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Westside Market at Maze Boulevard and North Martin Luther King Drive at about 3:30 p.m. on a report of a man sitting in a chair outside and brandishing a firearm at passing vehicles, said Lt. Tom Ciccarelli. The weapon, later recovered, turned out to be a BB gun.
Officers instructed him to put his hands up, but he took off running to the A&M Gas MiniMart across MLK Drive. Officers deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective.
The man, later identified as Shawn Mercer, barricaded himself in a bathroom at the minimart, Ciccarelli said. “We got everybody out of the store and started negotiations, with the CIT (Critical Incident Team) trying to talk him out,” the lieutenant said. “We’re not sure about the handgun, he still could be armed, so SWAT is activated.”
Traffic to the area was blocked, an at about 5:30 p.m., several SWAT officers entered the store. Mercer surrendered minutes later.
A BB gun replica of a 9-millimeter firearm was found where Mercer had been sitting outside the Westside Market, Ciccarelli said.
Mercer faces charges of resisting arrest and, from the warrants, possession of methamphetamine and ammunition by a prohibited person.
No one was injured in the incident, the lieutenant said.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
