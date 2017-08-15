What a vandal did that cost Sonora store more than $50,000 in food

An act of vandalism cost the Sonora Walmart store more than $50,000 in perishable foods, police report.
A Sonora resident, 42-year-old Elizabeth Cutting, is sought in the power line interruption that occurred early Saturday at the store at 1101 Sanguinetti Road.
Cutting is believed to have gained access to an electrical circuit box and disconnected the power supply to Walmart, police said. An investigating officer also found evidence that she also tried to get into the circuit of the nearby PetSmart.
“Cutting was able to gain access to the circuit box without tools and had merely thrown the switch,” Lt. Turu VanderWield, acting chief of police, told The Bee. “It doesn't appear any tools were used and the power was off for approximately seven and a half hours.”
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the Sonora Police Department, 209-532-8141, which warns, “if you see Cutting ... we ask that you do not attempt to approach her.”
Police did not say how Cutting was identified as the suspect.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
